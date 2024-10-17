No. 1 Campbell and No. 3 Kahuku meet in a heavyweight tilt

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a pass while on the move against Mililani. The play went for a touchdown.

An epic season-long performance is edging closer to historical greatness.

Then there is a football program that has featured some of the best secondary units in state history.

When No. 1 Campbell (7-0, 4-0) arrives at Carleton Weimer Field to battle third-ranked Kahuku (6-3, 3-1) on Saturday, Sabers quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will have all eyes on him.

Well, most eyes. Some others may be on Kahuku’s newest addition, former St. John Bosco quarterback Matai Fuiava. The junior is not expected to suit up just yet, but his midseason move from SoCal to Oahu’s North Shore has boggled minds near and far.

Sagapolutele’s massive statistics, single-season and career, are a pure demonstration of unleashed talent and skill. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound left-hander makes every throw. Velocity and finesse. Deep ball and check down. He can lead running back Brystin Sansano to the ball on a smooth leak route in stride. He can always connect with his deep receiving corps on the nearly impossible-to-stop deep out. Take that away, Sagapolutele is money between the hash marks on intermediate and deep strikes.

He is in rare territory. Receivers who caught balls from Tua Tagovailoa at Saint Louis can relate to the current pass catchers at Campbell — Rusten Abang-Perez, Zayden Alviar-Costa, Tyson Ball, Shaison Kupukaa — who are running routes for a next-level field general.

Sagapolutele is physical and nimble enough to run for first downs, and in a different system with a different coach, he would probably finish the year with 500 to 1,000 rushing yards. Instead, veteran coach Darren Johnson prefers sustainability. Why have his playmaking Kenny Stabler/Ben Roethlisberger hybrid chase the first-down marker when he can sling a 25-yard completion without breaking a sweat?

Through seven games, Sagapolutele has passed for 2,290 yards (133-for-180) with 38 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His QB rating is 248.20, which could rank as the best in Open Division history.

In three Open Division seasons, he has thrown for 9,251 yards (628-for-977) with 106 TDs and 28 interceptions. In ’21, as a freshman on Saint Louis I-AA, Sagapolutele passed for 1,730 yards (127-for-177) and 21 TDs with five picks.

It’s enough to make any defensive coordinator perspire. Kahuku, however, has a history of defying numbers. From Aiden Manutai to Madden Soliai, Kahuku has a formidable secondary. However, it still begins up front in the trenches. LeBron Williams and Maximum Fonoimoana are key contributors. Williams, a 6-2, 255-pound senior, had a sack and an interception in Kahuku’s 17-7 win over Kapolei last week.

“Our D-linemen have been great. They’re the best in the state,” Manutai said.

Kahuku has allowed just 21 points in four OIA Open Division games. Mililani, also 3-1 in league play, had similar results defensively. Then the Trojans met Campbell and fell, 48-23.

“They’ve had the same guys for the past two years,” said Manutai, a two-time All-State cornerback/safety. “They’ve grown. It just so happens that Jaron is staying healthy. The whole team is staying healthy. They deserve all the praise. They’re No. 1 for a reason. They’re putting all the points up.”

Campbell has lined up with prolific offenses before. Yet, Kahuku has won the last nine matchups going back to 2018. That year, the teams met twice. Campbell won the regular-season battle, 28-27, and Kahuku returned the favor three weeks later, 27-7.

The two programs had different approaches to nonconference play this fall. Kahuku took the field against nationally ranked Bishop Gorman and Mater Dei, Open Division title contender Saint Louis, Division I powerhouse Konawaena, and D-II Waimea.

Campbell played D-I Damien and Keaau, and Open teams Punahou and Farrington. Three bye weekends in the first six weeks of the season have kept the Sabers fresh. Of course, there’s an argument to be made that Kahuku’s defense has evolved immensely because of its tough schedule.

“We’ve just got to play,” Manutai said. “I can promise Kahuku’s defense is coming to compete. It’s the same mentality as before. We’re going to bring it.”

Last year, Kahuku jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 38-7 win on the North Shore. Sagapolutele was 14-for-28 for 166 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The pick was by Soliai, son of defensive coordinator Sola Soliai. Kahuku linebacker Malosi Fiatoa had a sack that night, but has played running back this season.

In 2022, Kahuku went to Campbell and stifled the Sabers, 16-6, on a rainy, soggy night. Sagapolutele was 11-for-21, 72 yards with no TDs and one pick.

Campbell’s defense, led by cornerstone leaders like Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu, has not allowed more than 23 points in OIA Open play. Because the offense averages 46.5 points per game, often scoring quickly on big plays, the Sabers’ defense has been up to the task with more snaps than the average defensive unit.

No. 4 Punahou vs. No. 4 Saint Louis

At Radford, Friday, 7 p.m.

It’s not quite a Rubik’s Cube, but the scenario in the ILH tiebreaker scenario for round two has an element of a mind twister. In this second-round finale, Punahou enters with a 1-0 record after beating Kamehameha last week, 25-13. Kamehameha had already beaten Saint Louis, 31-28, on a last-minute TD.

Saint Louis, the round-one winner, is already guaranteed a spot in the championship game. If the Crusaders win against Punahou on Friday, the three-way tiebreaker will begin with a draw of cards. Beyond all the stipulations, it comes down to this: If Saint Louis plays in the first tiebreaker game and loses, Punahou and Kamehameha play for first place in round two, and Saint Louis would then play the winner for the ILH title.

However, if Punahou beats Saint Louis on Friday, the Buffanblu would be the outright second-round winner and will play Saint Louis for the title.

Kamehameha had its chance to seal a spot in the ILH title game, but was denied by Punahou.

Only one team will advance to the state championships.

Saint Louis (4-3 overall) last played in the state final in 2021. Punahou is the two-time ILH defending champion. Kamehameha has not played in the state championship game since ’09. The Warriors defeated Kahuku, 34-21, for their fifth state title (including three Oahu Prep Bowl victories).

Freshman QB Hunter Fujikawa was in the zone against a tough Kamehameha defense, darting his targets for quick yards-after-catch opportunities while giving 6-foot-4 Zion White ample action on post and corner routes. White had a transformational day against the Warriors with nine receptions for 144 yards, including two TDs.

The last time Saint Louis came off a bye week, the Crusaders beat Punahou, 31-21, in round one. QB Nainoa Lopes sets the tone offensively with efficient play. The 6-3, 190-pound junior has completed 67 percent of his throws for 1,132 yards, 10 TDs and just four picks in 147 attempts.

The extra week of preparation doesn’t hurt. All-State receiver Titan Lacaden returned from injury one month ago, and should be hitting his peak as the Crusaders reach a new level offensively.

No. 2 Mililani at No. 4 Kapolei

Saturday, 2 p.m.

This Chevy rumbles relentlessly. Mililani defensive lineman Chevy Robinson has been a cornerstone stopper for the Trojans’ stellar defense. His sideline-to-sideline effort — 10 tackles, two sacks — was crucial in a 20-14 overtime win over Farrington last week.

Mililani (7-1, 3-1) can stay in contention for the top seed in the OIA Open with a win over Kapolei (5-2, 2-2). Though Mililani, Campbell, Kahuku and Kapolei have clinched playoff berths, currently unbeaten Campbell could slip into a two- or three-way tie for the top spot with a loss at Kahuku on Saturday.

The Trojans have won the last six meetings.

Radford at Leilehua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Rams, Mules and Moanalua share first place in OIA Division I with 4-1 records. Radford has kept momentum going despite the loss of linebacker Kellen Fortson to a knee injury four weeks ago. Fortson, essentially their defensive QB, was doubling as a running back against Pearl CIty and pass blocking when he was hit low.

Radford (5-2 overall) has posted a 44-27 win over Aiea and 27-7 victory at Nanakuli since. QB/DB Afi Togafau has been phenomenal with 1,176 passing yards, 13 TDs and no interceptions in 124 attempts. The 5-10, 175-pound junior has also rushed for 296 yards and six TDs.

Senior Michael Robinson leads the Rams’ pass catchers with seven TDs while averaging 24.2 yards per reception. Zeke Schultz leads the ground attack with 447 yards (7.7 per attempt).

QB Bennett Strobel has been steady since returning to Leilehua after stints at Mililani (JV) and Waipahu (varsity). Since losing to Kailua in the division opener, the Mules have rolled off four wins in a row. Strobel struggled against Kailua for one half, throwing two picks, then threw four TDs in a furious comeback try.

The junior has not thrown a pick since while Leilehua (5-3 overall) gets the ball to playmakers Cameron Keeve (510 yards, three TDs from scrimmage), Talon Tarpley (30 catches, 332 yards, four TDs) and Trustin Gomes. The latter had a breakout night against Moanalua last week with six hauls for 111 yards.

Since the 33-30 loss to Kailua, coach Mark Kurisu’s defense has allowed just 5.3 points per game, including a 17-3 win over Waianae and last week’s 13-10 overtime victory at Moanalua.

Defensive lineman Makuakai Ruiz (6-2, 230), linebacker Kevin Burke and DL/LB Gabriel Liua (6-1, 220) led the effort against Moanalua. Ruiz had three sacks and Liua tallied two.

