Hawaii island man arrested for allegedly shooting at cars with BB gun

A 38-year-old Captain Cook man was arrested today for suspicion of terroristic threatening after he allegedly shot a BB gun at passing vehicles on Mamalahoa Highway this morning, Hawaii island police said.

According to a police report, Kona patrol officers were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. to the 84-4500 block of Mamalahoa Highway in Hookena on reports that a man was walking on the roadway with a gun and shooting at passing vehicles.

Officers found the man walking on the highway carrying what appeared to be a rifle and disarmed him without incident. He was arrested on two counts of suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, police said. The firearm was identified as a break barrel BB/pellet gun.

While interviewing witnesses and victims, police said, officers were contacted by an employee of Hookena Elementary School who said children were playing outside the school when a staff member saw the man with a rifle staring into the schoolyard.

School staff immediately took the children inside and placed the school on lockdown, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been charged, remained in police custody as the investigation continued.

Police say that anyone who witnessed the incident or who was a victim should contact Officer Dane Shibuya Jr. at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253.