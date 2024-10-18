Letter: A chance to fix Hawaii’s same-sex marriage law

We all make mistakes. Some 25 years ago, enough people in Hawaii were uncomfortable with same-sex marriage to amend our state Constitution so that the Legislature could limit it. But times have changed, and today it seems absurd that a group of people would be denied this fundamental right.

The good news is that we can fix our mistake. All you have to do is vote “yes” on constitutional amendment Question No. 1. It is hard to get amendments like this on the ballot, so we might not get another chance.

Edward Pier

Downtown Honolulu

