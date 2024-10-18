Letter: Hotel workers should try quiet demonstration

Residents are afraid to say it, but the Local 5 labor union has destroyed the quality of life in our community. The constant barrage of noise invading our homes is at best stressful, and very upsetting. Our homes should be a sanctuary, but there is no place to hide from the relentless invasion of bullhorns, drums and nonstop chanting. Instead of being in bed at 8 p.m. to get up for school, children are hyper past 10 p.m.

We don’t understand who you are yelling at. It’s the local community that is suffering from your ceaseless bombardment. We want you to have fair wages, but cannot understand the constant disrespect to the local community. Why can’t you stage a quiet demonstration?

Local residents are desperate to have peace in our homes.

Janaki Berman

Waikiki

