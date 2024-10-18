Letter: Only Trump can get America back on track

It’s imperative that our next president be the correct person. Yes, Donald Trump is a strong businessman, may have been a womanizer and still is a “tell-it-as-it-is” kind of nonpolitician. Yes, he was convicted by what I believe is a weaponized justice system.

Also, Trump is the only one that can get the economy back in order and stem the illegal immigration problem. He can restore stability to the world’s unrest. He can get our law enforcement agencies back to doing what they should be doing. He can get taxes and inflation lowered to reasonable levels. These things, he has already shown he was able to do during his first term.

I haven’t seen any of the above-mentioned actions during these past four years. Ask yourself, “Am I better off today than I was four years ago?” Then be sure to vote.

Ted Kanemori

Kaneohe

