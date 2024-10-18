Letter: Think outside sandbox for child care solutions

Working parents with keiki burdened financially by the cost of child care can’t contribute to our economy. Many of these well-trained employees are forced to stay home to care for their children.

Take Sweden’s solution, where a new law allows for grandparents to be paid (in place of parents’ paid leave) to care for their grandkids so parents can get back in the workforce.

The U.S. is the only industrialized country without national paid maternity leave policy. The Harris-Walz team can fix this if the Democrats win both the House and Senate. Perhaps we should have child care at Hawaii’s college campuses, staffed with professionals as well as students to build our workforce in early childhood education. These solutions are long-term investments. Be like the Swedes, take care of our people from cradle to grave. Invest now, save later.

Brad Baang

Waianae

