Letter: Trump rhetoric becomes increasingly sinister

This is no normal election and no one can afford to take the results as anything other than crucial for our freedom and democracy. Donald Trump is sinking daily into a deeper and darker vision for America: those who criticize him are enemies of the people, and immigrants are rapists and murderers with bad DNA.

His adviser, Stephen Miller, is encouraging supporters to wear Trump regalia to easily identify their support. Gen. Michael Flynn didn’t dispel the notion of a military tribunal and executions for the enemies of the people.

Trump’s former chairman of the joint chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, has called Trump a fascist to the core and the worst threat to democracy in our history. He is right. It is not name-calling or political hyperbole. We have a fascist running for president of the United States and a depressing percentage of Americans are fine with him.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

