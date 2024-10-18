Hank’s Haute Dogs closes after 17 years

Hank Adaniya, right, took a selfie Thursday with longtime regular customer J.J. Johnson, director of the Honolulu Marathon, at Hank’s Haute Dogs.

Memorable photos over 17 years of business hung on the walls of the restaurant.

Customers waited in line Thursday prior to the opening at Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako. The restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” in 2010, along with other shows, including “Man V. Food” and “Unique Eats.”

Makiki resident Clayton Takara, right, says his farewell to owner Hank Adaniya, left, at Hank’s Haute Dogs on Thursday. Adaniya was looking forward to retirement and the next chapter of his life after a prolific and successful career in the restaurant industry in both Hawaii and Chicago.

Customers waited in line Thursday at Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako, the restaurant’s final day of business.

Dozens of customers lined up early on Thursday for one last bite of Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako on closing day.

After 17 years in business, Henry “Hank” Adaniya, owner of Hank’s Haute Dogs, is retiring and closing up his gourmet hot dog shop at SALT at Kakaako. He felt a twinge of sadness, and was appreciative of the outpouring of support, but said it was time.

“It’s been 17 years, so I’ve been thinking about this for a while,” Adaniya told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser. “I’ve accomplished what I wanted to do. It’s time to figure out what that other thing is.”

Adaniya said he was determined to get through challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and all of the lingering impacts.

“I thought, I just got to get through,” he said. “And we made it through.”

There have been challenges, including more recently, the higher costs of doing business, and increased prices for ingredients in popular menu items. And it’s been a daily grind, with Hank’s keeping its doors open every day.

Adaniya earned a Mobil Five-Star rating for his fine dining restaurant, Trio, in Chicago, but left it all to return to his family roots in Honolulu.

In 2007 he opened Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako. The eatery is inspired by the memory of a hot dog stand his parents operated at Kapiolani Park decades ago.

He offered the classic American staple, but as “haute” dogs with a creative twist — quality hot dogs with creative combinations of flavors that take them to a higher level.

There’s the “Chicago dog,” a Vienna, all-beef hot dog with seven classic toppings, along with the “Hawaiian,” which is a Portuguese sausage topped with mango mustard and pineapple relish, and the “Lobster Fat Boy,” which is a bacon-wrapped lobster dog with garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato.

Hank’s also sold sides that were a hit with customers, including his french-cut fries, onion rings and Mac’n’cheese with white truffle cheese sauce.

During Hank’s 17 years there had been ups, downs and twists, including an exploratory effort to sell the business and a brief, two-month closure before the restaurant reopened near its previous location at 324 Coral St.

Hank’s Haute Dogs was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” in 2010, along with other shows, including “Man V. Food” and “Unique Eats.” Looking back, Adaniya is grateful for the steady stream of loyal customers over 17 years.

As for what’s next, Adaniya said he does not know, exactly, and that he will know when he “walks though the door.” But in retirement he’s not planning to do nothing — he might do some pop-ups, some consulting, traveling — and for sure, some more cooking.