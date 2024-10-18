Hank’s Haute Dogs closes after 17 years
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Customers waited in line Thursday at Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako, the restaurant’s final day of business.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Makiki resident Clayton Takara, right, says his farewell to owner Hank Adaniya, left, at Hank’s Haute Dogs on Thursday. Adaniya was looking forward to retirement and the next chapter of his life after a prolific and successful career in the restaurant industry in both Hawaii and Chicago.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Customers waited in line Thursday prior to the opening at Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako. The restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” in 2010, along with other shows, including “Man V. Food” and “Unique Eats.”
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Memorable photos over 17 years of business hung on the walls of the restaurant.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hank Adaniya, right, took a selfie Thursday with longtime regular customer J.J. Johnson, director of the Honolulu Marathon, at Hank’s Haute Dogs.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Store manager John Hohensinner prepared orders Thursday at Hank’s Haute Dogs.