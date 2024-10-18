Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hank’s Haute Dogs closes after 17 years

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

Business

Customers waited in line Thursday at Hank's Haute Dogs in Kakaako, the restaurant's final day of business.


Customers waited in line Thursday at Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako, the restaurant’s final day of business.

Makiki resident Clayton Takara, right, says his farewell to owner Hank Adaniya, left, at Hank's Haute Dogs on Thursday. Adaniya was looking forward to retirement and the next chapter of his life after a prolific and successful career in the restaurant industry in both Hawaii and Chicago.


Makiki resident Clayton Takara, right, says his farewell to owner Hank Adaniya, left, at Hank’s Haute Dogs on Thursday. Adaniya was looking forward to retirement and the next chapter of his life after a prolific and successful career in the restaurant industry in both Hawaii and Chicago.

Customers waited in line Thursday prior to the opening at Hank's Haute Dogs in Kakaako. The restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2010, along with other shows, including "Man V. Food" and "Unique Eats."


Customers waited in line Thursday prior to the opening at Hank’s Haute Dogs in Kakaako. The restaurant was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” in 2010, along with other shows, including “Man V. Food” and “Unique Eats.”

Memorable photos over 17 years of business hung on the walls of the restaurant.


Memorable photos over 17 years of business hung on the walls of the restaurant.

Hank Adaniya, right, took a selfie Thursday with longtime regular customer J.J. Johnson, director of the Honolulu Marathon, at Hank's Haute Dogs.


Hank Adaniya, right, took a selfie Thursday with longtime regular customer J.J. Johnson, director of the Honolulu Marathon, at Hank’s Haute Dogs.

Store manager John Hohensinner prepared orders Thursday at Hank's Haute Dogs.


Store manager John Hohensinner prepared orders Thursday at Hank’s Haute Dogs.

