Next University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel vows to lead with a ‘heart open wide’

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

Editors' PicksEducation

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Wendy Hensel speaks during Thursday’s press conference.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Wendy Hensel speaks during Thursday’s press conference.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Board of Regents Vice Chair Laurie Tochiki, left, listened Thursday as Chair Gabriel Lee addressed the board.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

University of Hawaii Board of Regents Vice Chair Laurie Tochiki, left, listened Thursday as Chair Gabriel Lee addressed the board.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The next University of Hawaii president, Wendy Hensel, posed for a photo Thursday at Bachman Hall with UH Board of Regents members: Chair Gabriel Lee, left, Vice Chair Laurie Tochiki, Mike Miyahira, William F. Haning III, Lauren Akitake, Wayne Higaki, Hensel, Ernest Wilson, Vice Chair Laurel Loo, Diane Paloma, Neil Abercrombie and Joshua Faumuina.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The next University of Hawaii president, Wendy Hensel, posed for a photo Thursday at Bachman Hall with UH Board of Regents members: Chair Gabriel Lee, left, Vice Chair Laurie Tochiki, Mike Miyahira, William F. Haning III, Lauren Akitake, Wayne Higaki, Hensel, Ernest Wilson, Vice Chair Laurel Loo, Diane Paloma, Neil Abercrombie and Joshua Faumuina.

GEORGE F. LEE / 2023 President David Lassner will retire at the end of the year.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2023

President David Lassner will retire at the end of the year.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Wendy Hensel and husband Kenton Dudley posed for a photo after a news conference held at Bachman Hall.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Wendy Hensel and husband Kenton Dudley posed for a photo after a news conference held at Bachman Hall.

