Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, October 18, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Kamehameha upsets top-ranked ‘Iolani

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Kamanaookalani Goldstein hits the ball on Oct. 26.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kamehameha’s Kamanaookalani Goldstein hits the ball on Oct. 26.