Scoreboard – Oct. 18, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m. OIA Open Division: Farrington at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Radford at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Waianae at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.; Waialua at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Individual Championships, 9 a.m. at Saint Louis.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: Championships, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Punahou II vs. Saint Louis II, 4 p.m. at Radford; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Open Division: Mililani at Kapolei, 2 p.m.; Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Kailua at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, 6 p.m. at Farrington; Castle vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at Roosevelt.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

ILH girls: Varsity I, tournament, final, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.

ILH girls: Varsity II Tournament, semifinals, Sacred Hearts/Hanalani winner vs. University, 9:30 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 11 a.m. Matches at Damien.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m. UH’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity Division I Tournament Final

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 15-13

OIA TOURNAMENTS

Girls Varsity Division I

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Moanalua def. Nanakuli 25-21, 25-10, 25-13

Kalaheo def. Campbell 25-20, 25-20, 26-24 25-13

Kapolei def. Kalani 25-19, 25-11, 25-10

Kahuku def. Mililani 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

Wednesday

First Round

Nanakuli def. Roosevelt 25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16

Kalaheo def. Leilehua 25-21, 25-13, 25-22

Kalani def. Waialua 25-18, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12

Mililani def. Kaiser 25-18, 25-12, 25-10

Girls Varsity Division II

Wednesday

Semifinals

Farrington def. Pearl City 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24

BIIF

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

Girls JV

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-10, 25-18

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kau 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kau 25-12, 25-8

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Thursday

Girls Varsity Punahou 3, Maryknoll 0

Kamehameha 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Sacred Hearts 3, Damien 0

Hanalani 3, Island Pacific 0

‘Iolani 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

High game/series—Pun: Raylie Iwamoto 174/Dasha Nguyen 466. Mary: Phoebe Kahele 169/451. KS: Taylor Akau 212/ Rayne Remiticado 441. MPI: Peytyn Murakami 175/511. SHA: Peyton Manning 172/459 DMS: Sophia Star Turla 164/410. Han: Kiyomi Tsue 193/Charis Shimabukuro 497. IPA: Leianna Babas 142/335. Iol: Analise Bishop 188/471. HBA: Tyler Yamanoha 120/347.

Girls JV

‘Iolani Red 3, Punahou Blue 0

Kamehameha 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Sacred Hearts 3, Damien 0

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

ITA Southwest Regionals

At Tempe, Ariz.

Thursday

Singles Round of 64, Qualifying

Teo Masera (UCSB) def. Conner Kurata (UH), 6-1, 6-0

Sean Ferguson (CP) def. Angus Hill (UH), 6-0, 6-3

Karl Collins (UH) def. Aarav Sane (UCR), 6-0, 6-4

Sohrob Amiryavari (UCI) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-4, 6-0

Round of 32, Qualifying

Diego Dalisay (UH) def. Matei Gavrea (UCSB), 6-2, 7-5

Karl Collins (UH) def. [11] Zachary Pellouchoud (UCSD), 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4 (8)

Tristan Bradley (USC) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-1, 6-4

Consolation

Robert Freeman (UCSD) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3, 6-1

James Krantz (UCSD) def. Angus Hill (UH) 6-1, 6-2

Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Louis Chusseau (SDSU) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Robert Freedman (UCSD) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-3, 6-1

Charles Qian (UCSD) def. Conner Kurata (UH), 6-4, 6-1

COLLEGE WOMEN

ITA Southwest Regionals

At San Diego

Thursday

Singles Round of 64, Qualifying

Sheena Masuda (UH) def. Paulina Fanco (LBSU), 6-2, 6-1

Kristina Nordikyan (USD) def. Makeilah Nepomuceno (UH), 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

Hannah Galindo (UH) def. Naomi Nguyen (UCSD), 6-2, 6-2

Mariia Nikitash (CSUF) def. Emma Forgac (UH), 6-2, 6-1

Aiya Nupbay (ASU) def. Joëlle Lanz (UH), 6-2, 6-2

Round of 32, Qualifying

Fiona Arrese (LMU) def. Sheena Masuda (UH), 6-1, 7-5

Hannah Galindo (UH) def. Carla Pacot (UCSB) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Diana De Simone (LBSU) def. Allaire Berl (UH), 6-2, 6-0