On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Today

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Sprint qualif. 11:25 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Xfinity Ambetter Health 302 qualifying 12:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123

BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

NL, Game 5: Dodgers at Mets 11:08 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

AL, Game 4: Yankees at Guardians 2:08 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

BASKETBALL: NBA PRESEASON

Heat at Grizzlies 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Lakers at Warriors 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Lakers at Warriors 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS

Game 4: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FIGURE SKATING

Skate America*** 4 p.m. E! NA/549 240

FOOTBALL: COLLEGE

Brown at Princeton 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Florida State at Duke 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Oregon at Purdue 2 p.m. KHON 3 3

Oklahoma State at BYU 4:15 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Fresno State at Nevada 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL

CIF: St. John Bosco vs. Servite 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

OIA Division I: Radford at Leilehua 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

FOOTBALL: CFL

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

DP World: Andalucia Masters 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship 5 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Hurricanes at Penguins 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

SOCCER

Saudi: Al Hilal vs. Al Fayha 4:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Saudi: Al Shabab vs. Al Nassr 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Monaco vs. Lille 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

English: Leeds United vs. Sheffield United 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

TENNIS

Stockholm, Antwerp, Almaty; Osaka, Ningbo midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

WTA Osaka 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Stockholm, Antwerp, WTA Almaty; Ningbo 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Nebraska at Michigan State noon BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Penn State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Florida at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

SATURDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix Sprint 7:55 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72

NASCAR Cup South Point 400 qualifying 10:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix qualifying 11:55 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72

Xfinity Ambetter Health 302 1:30 p.m. CW NA/93 2

BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, AL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Game 5: Yankees at Guardians 2:08 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

FIGURE SKATING

Skate America*** 4 p.m. E! NA/549 240

FOOTBALL: COLLEGE

Nebraska at Indiana 6 a.m. KHON 3 3

Miami at Louisville 6 a.m. KITV 4 4

UCLA at Rutgers 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Auburn at Missouri 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

East Carolina at Army 6 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Wake Forest at Connecticut 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

Wisconsin at Northwestern 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Virginia at Clemson 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

South Carolina at Oklahoma 6:45 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Alabama at Tennessee 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4

Michigan at Illinois 9:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Hawaii at Washington State 9:30 a.m. CW NA/93 2

Florida A&M at Jackson State 9:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech 9:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Charlotte at Navy 9:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

NC State at California 9:30 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Colorado at Arizona 10 a.m. KHON 3 3

USC at Maryland 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Baylor at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

New Mexico at Utah State 10 a.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 10:15 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Kansas State at West Virginia 1:30 p.m. KHON 3 3

Georgia at Texas 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4

Iowa at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8

UCF at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

North Texas at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Kentucky at Florida 1:45 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

South Dakota St. at North Dakota St. 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Colorado State at Air Force 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SMU at Stanford 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

UNLV at Oregon State 4 p.m. CW NA/93 2

TCU at Utah 4:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FOOTBALL: OIA OPEN DIVISION

Mililani at Kapolei 2 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

Campbell at Kahuku 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

GOLF

DP World: Andalucia Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship 5 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

DP World: Andalucia Masters 11 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Rangers at Maple Leafs 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

MOTORCYCLES

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint race 5:30 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

SOCCER

English: Tottenham vs. West Ham 1:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Turkish: Trabzonspor vs. Basaksehir 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Italian: Genoa vs. Bologna 3 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

English: Newcastle United vs. Brighton 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123

French: Brest vs. Rennes 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

English: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

French: Saint-Etienne vs. Lens 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

NWSL: Kansas City vs. San Diego 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Saudi: Al Ittihad vs. Al Qadsiah 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

U-17 Women’s W.C.: Spain vs. Korea Rep. 9:48 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

U-17 Women’s W.C.: Colombia vs. U.S. 12:48 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

TENNIS

Stockholm, Antwerp, Almaty; Osaka, Ningbo midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

WTA Osaka 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Almaty; WTA Ningbo 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Nebraska at Ohio State 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Indiana at Purdue 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup South Point 400 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, NL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Game 6: Mets at Dodgers (if necessary) 2:08 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS

Game 5: Minnesota at New York (if necessary) 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Pro Oceanside noon CBSSN NA/247 83

FIGURE SKATING

Skate America 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Skate America*** 11 a.m. E! NA/549 240

FOOTBALL: NFL

Patriots vs. Jaguars 3:30 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88

Lions at Vikings 7 a.m. KHON 3 3

Texans at Packers 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

Chiefs at 49ers 10:25 a.m. KHON 3 3

Jets at Steelers 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8

GOLF

DP World: Andalucia Masters (continued) midnight GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Kings at Ducks 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Kings at Ducks 2 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

SOCCER

Italian women: Inter Milan vs. Juventus midnight CBSSN NA/247 83

French: Le Havre vs. Lyon 2:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

English: Wolves vs. Manchester City 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123

French: Nantes vs. Nice 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

English: Liverpool vs. Chelsea 5:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Turkish: Samsunspor vs. Fenerbahce (in prog.) 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

French: Montpellier vs. Marseille 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Spanish: Barcelona vs. Sevilla 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

U-17 Women’s W.C.: Korea DPR vs. Kenya 9:48 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

U-17 Women’s W.C.: Japan vs. Brazil 9:48 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham vs. Orlando 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

U-17 Women’s W.C.: Zambia vs. Poland 12:48 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

U-17 Women’s W.C.: England vs. Mexico 12:48 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

NWSL: Angel City vs. Utah 1:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

TENNIS

ATP Almaty; WTA Ningbo (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Stockholm, Antwerp 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Vienna, Basel; WTA Tokyo, Guangzhou 4 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Oklahoma at South Carolina 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Florida at LSU 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Mississippi State at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Stanford at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Duke at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Wisconsin at Michigan 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB, NLCS Game 5: Dodgers at Mets 11:08 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB, ALCS Game 4: Yankees at Guardians 2:08 p.m. 1500-AM

Women’s volleyball: Hawaii at Cal Poly 4 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

Women’s volleyball: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific 7 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

SATURDAY

TIME STATION

College football: Hawaii at Washington State 9:30 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

College football: Charlotte at Navy 9:30 a.m. 990-AM

College football: USC at Maryland 10 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

College football: Georgia at Texas 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB, ALCS Game 5: Yankees at Guardians 2:08 p.m. 1500-AM

Women’s volleyball: Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

OIA football: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki 6 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

ILH football: Punahou vs. Saint Louis 7 p.m. 1500-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

NFL: Patriots vs. Jaguars 3:30 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NFL: Lions at Vikings 7 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NFL: Texans at Packers 7 a.m. 1500-AM

NFL: Dolphins at Colts 7 a.m. 990-AM

NFL: Raiders at Rams 10:05 a.m. 830-AM

NFL: Chiefs at 49ers 10:25 a.m. 1500-AM

Women’s volleyball: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific 2 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM