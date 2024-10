Hawaii linebacker Logan Taylor (16) celebrates with linebacker Jalen Smith, middle, and defensive back Elijah Palmer (9) after his interception against the UCLA Bruins on Aug. 31.

Recent callers to a post-game football show were upset with the way the University of Hawaii has been losing. They were critical of the team and the coaches. Another caller asked previous callers where they were during the football game. Did they support the team by attending the game, and do they support the team by contributing money to the football program? I agree with both callers.

I’m frustrated with the way the team keeps losing. I also agree that if you care about our football team, which represents our state, then you need to support them financially. Successful football programs have huge financial support. If you criticize, you need to ask yourself what can I do to help. It’s like people who criticize our politicians but don’t vote.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

