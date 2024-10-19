Letter: Northern Lights-esque glow illuminates isle sky

Aurora borealis, northern lights, are seen on Oct. 10 at F.W. Kent Park in Oxford, Iowa.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am sure I saw the Northern Lights the other morning. It was around 6 a.m. and the dark northern sky glowed a faint lavender. Half asleep, I thought that winter must be approaching rapidly for dawn light to show so early in October. Then I went back to sleep. I briefly thought of the Aurora Borealis, but dismissed it due to our latitude.

I have seen the Northern Lights in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario. I have seen the Aurora Australis in Southern Australia.

That morning I saw a glowing violet sky over my neighborhood — enough light to define shadows and deceive my sleepy brain into thinking it was dawn. There are always miracles.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter