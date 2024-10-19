Voter service centers to open Tuesday

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Voter service centers in the City and County of Hono­lulu will open Tuesday, offering accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots and same-day voter registration services. Voters are reminded to bring a picture ID.

From Tuesday to Nov. 5, excluding Sundays, voters can cast their ballots at the Honolulu Hale Courtyard or in Kapolei Hale Conference Rooms A, B and C:

>> Monday through Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

>> Last day of voting, Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Pop-up” voter service centers also will open on the following dates and locations:

From Tuesday to Oct. 26, voters can cast their ballots at the Kaneohe District Park Meeting Room on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, voters can cast their ballots at Wahiawa District Park’s Ceramics Room from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Voters began receiving their general election mail ballot packets Friday, at least 18 days before the election. Places of deposit may open as early as the mailing of ballots, as determined by the County Elections Division.

The deadline for voters to submit a paper voter registration application for the general election to the County Elections Division is Oct. 28. Paper applications must be postmarked by this date. Afterward, applicants can register for the general election using the online voter registration system or at a voter service center.

Voted ballots must be received by the County Elections Division by 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Additionally, voter service centers and places of deposit will close at that time.