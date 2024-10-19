Voter service centers to open Tuesday

Saturday, October 19, 2024
By Victoria Budiono
Today
•
Updated
11:02 p.m.
Editors' PicksElection: Hawaii
Voter service centers in the City and County of Honolulu will open Tuesday, offering accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots and same-day voter registration services. Voters are reminded to bring a picture ID.
From Tuesday to Nov. 5, excluding Sundays, voters can cast their ballots at the Honolulu Hale Courtyard or in Kapolei Hale Conference Rooms A, B and C:
>> Monday through Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
>> Last day of voting,
Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Pop-up” voter service centers also will open on
the following dates and
locations:
From Tuesday to Oct. 26, voters can cast their ballots at the Kaneohe District Park Meeting Room on Tuesday through Saturday from
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
From Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, voters can cast their ballots at Wahiawa District Park’s Ceramics Room from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Voters began receiving their general election mail ballot packets Friday, at least 18 days before the election. Places of deposit may open as early as the mailing of ballots, as determined by the County Elections Division.
The deadline for voters
to submit a paper voter
registration application for the general election to the County Elections Division is Oct. 28. Paper applications must be postmarked by this date. Afterward, applicants can register for the general election using the online voter registration system or at a voter service center.
Voted ballots must be received by the County Elections Division by 7 p.m.
Nov. 5. Additionally, voter service centers and places of deposit will close at that time.