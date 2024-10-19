Leilehua comes through against Radford
Leilehua wide receiver Talon Tarpley made a catch ahead of Radford’s Jacob Sullivan on Friday. Tarpley caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Radford running back Zeke Schulz stays ahead of Leilehua linebacker Kevin Burke.
Radford wide receiver Michael Robinson hauls in a pass ahead of Leilehua defensive back Logan Bishop Peters.
Leilehua quarterback Bennett Strobel rushes the ball against the Radford Rams during the first half.