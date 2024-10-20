Letter: Game room finder’s fee could be boon

Sunday, October 20, 2024
An illegal game room in Kakaako near Waimanu Street was raided by HPD in 2021.
An idea regarding illegal game rooms in Hawaii: Perhaps they could be easily eliminated if a system were set up whereby people could securely report such activity and then receive 50% of any money collected by police when they raid the game room.
I suspect that anyone who knows about such rooms would be more than happy to reap a windfall simply by reporting them. And those who run them would be afraid to continue, knowing that anyone who knows about the gambling dens might file a report.
Roger Garrett
Moiliili
