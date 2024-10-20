Letter: Get educated about isle ballot questions

A state Office of Elections worker performs a test of the primary election vote-counting system at the Capitol on July 27.

Looking over my state general election ballot, I noticed two questions pertaining to constitutional amendments. Just two. Having voted for five decades in Hawaii, I recall back in the day many constitutional amendments being on our ballots. But not anymore.

The average person (myself) reading these two questions containing legalese followed by complex text might be somewhat confused. It’s much the same with the four questions regarding proposed amendments to the Honolulu City Charter. Wanting to cast an educated vote, I searched online and found various resources from local media groups that break down every ballot question and what my “yes” or “no” vote would mean. Check them out. In fact read a few articles. You will find it fascinating.

I definitely would have filled in some wrong boxes, so I’m glad I took time to search and unravel these otherwise confusing questions.

Linda McIver-Lorne

Haleiwa

