Letter: Look to outer islands to ease housing crisis

We are trying to cram too many people in an area not designed for it. I can’t see adding two more units to live or rent in many areas except for neighborhoods like Kahala, where they have for parking and probably utilities to allow it.

I’m sorry, but Oahu doesn’t have unlimited natural resources to care for unlimited people. We need to think of expanding to outer islands Kauai and the Big Island, where there are more land and natural resources. Let’s get the government thinking about expanding jobs and tourism to the outer islands.

Developers should build for the people, not for profit. Also pass some laws limiting the buying of homes to locals or people who live here most of the year and are looking for a primary residence, not a vacation home or investment.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

