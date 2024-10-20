Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Editorial

Editorial: Vote for Harris-Walz, isle Congress incumbents



Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris smiles as she addresses a crowd at Western International High School in Detroit on Saturday.