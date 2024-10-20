3 injured, 1 critical, in Diamond Head Road accident

Sunday, October 20, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Three people were injured, one critically, in a motor vehicle collision at 8:30 tonight at 3828 Diamond Head Road.
A woman, 24, was in critical condition and another woman, 27, was seriously injured. A man, 59, was in serious condition.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered life support to the patients and transported them with multiple injuries to an emergency room.