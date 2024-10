No. 1 Campbell tops No. 3 Kahuku to stay unbeaten

Swipe or click to see more

Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looks to pass against the Kahuku Red Raiders during the first half.

Campbell wide receiver Brystin Sansano tried to elude Kahuku linebacker Malaki Soliai-Tui in the first half at Kahuku.

Top-ranked Campbell clinched the top seed in the OIA Open Division regular-season on Saturday night with a 21-13 win over Kahuku at Carleton E. Weimer Field.

Campbell closed the regular season 5-0 (8-0 overall), spoiling Kahuku’s homecoming and senior night just a bit. The Sabers won OIA Division II titles in 2004 and ’08, but have not won a title in D-I or Open.

They might do it now with a former Kahuku athlete as their coach: Darren Johnson. His penchant for balanced offense played a role, as running back Brystin Sansano rushed for two touchdowns, while Campbell’s prolific quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, had 18 completions in 25 pass attempts, both season lows in Open play.

Sagapolutele finished with 239 passing yards, one TD pass and no turnovers. A year ago, Campbell came to Kahuku and lost 38-7.

“That was a big emphasis this week, being able to run the ball and pass the ball,” said Sagapolutele, a commit to Cal. “Our offensive line, our running back, did great.”

Kahuku dropped to 3-2 in league play. Mililani (4-1) finished second after beating Kapolei 21-13 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the biggest crowd at Kahuku in recent memory, with extra bleachers on Campbell’s sideline filled to the maximum. Sabers fans saw their defense limit Kahuku to 55 rushing yards on 29 carries.

“It’s a great feeling, but they did a lot of talking online, on Instagram, Twitter, everything. We didn’t really respond. We just took it to heart,” Campbell linebacker Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu said.

Quarterback Matai Fuiava, the heralded midseason transfer from national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.), entered the game in the second quarter in relief of Kalaheo Kana‘e-Oliveira. With just one week of practices under his belt, Fuiava was 12-for-27 for 174 yards with one TD or turnovers. He was under pressure all night, but his quick feet kept plays alive. He was sacked twice.

“We took it as a compliment that they needed another quarterback,” Alualu-Tuiolemotu said. “We basically shut them out. They got some lucky plays, but that’s part of the game.”

Campbell ended a nine-game losing streak to Kahuku that dated back to 2018, when the teams split two games. Campbell won the regular-season matchup and Kahuku won the playoff game. It was during Johnson’s second season. 2018 was also the first season as head coach for Kahuku’s Sterling Carvalho.

Campbell’s defense stepped up on key Kahuku drives inside the Sabers’ 10-yard line to begin and end the first half. Both times, Kahuku was unable to punch it in, settling for field goals, allowing Campbell to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room.

The visitors began their first series on their own 10-yard line after a penalty on the kick return. On fourth down, Malaki Soliai-Tui partially blocked the punt by Aisiah Paogofie. Three plays later, Manoa Kahalepuna’s 22-yard field goal gave the home team a 3-0 lead with 8:39 to go in the first quarter.

A moment later, Kahalepuna recovered his on-side kick and Kahuku’s offense took the field. Malosi Fiatoa gashed inside for 16 yards to the Sabers’ 35-yard line, but Campbell’s defense stiffened and Kahuku punted.

Despite a sack by Kahuku defensive lineman Ben Roberts, Campbell seized momentum with a 14-play, 80-yard drive. A holding penalty on Kahuku on fourth and 4 kept the Sabers’ march alive. Sansano completed the drive with a 12-yard run to pay dirt, shedding tacklers along the way to the right pylon.

Campbell led 7-3 with 11:55 to go in the first half.

Fuiava entered the game and completed his first pass attempt, a 20-yard strike to Mana Carvalho. However, on fourth and 11, he was sacked by Campbell defensive back Braysen Cullen. The Sabers took possession at the Kahuku 33-yard line.

Two plays later, Sagapolutele’s deep post throw found Zayden Alviar-Costa in the end zone, splitting Kahuku’s cover-2 look, for a 33-yard TD. Campbell led 14-3 with 6:18 left in the first half.

An unsportsmanlike conduct flag on Campbell helped Kahuku’s ensuing offensive series, but the home team stalled at the Sabers’ 33-yard line and elected to punt. After two 5-yard penalties on Kahuku, Carvalho’s fake punt and pass fell incomplete.

Kahuku’s best drive of the first half ended with a 24-yard field goal by Kahalepuna to end the half.

After Kahuku opened the second half with a three-and-out, Campbell drove 74 yards in nine plays, helped by a pass-interference call. Sansano’s second TD was a 1-yard blast, opening the lead to 21-6 with 6:25 left in the third quarter.

Kahuku got its first TD on a scintillating 34-yard pass from Fuiava to a leaping Aiden Manutai against double coverage in the middle of the end zone. That brought the home team within 21-13 with 4:38 remaining.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kahuku pinned the Sabers deep in their own territory, but two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were assessed to Kahuku.

A 29-yard completion by Sagapolutele to two-way player Tainoa Lave moved the ball to the Kahuku 23-yard line with less than two minutes to play. Kahuku never got another chance with the ball.

Kailua 65, Pearl City 6

Clayton Quidachay ran for 137 yards and a touchdown, leading the Surfriders (4-5, 4-2) to a blowout win over the Chargers (0-8, 0-6).

Quidachay was one of four players for the Surfriders to rush for at least 80 yards, with Romeo Ortiz running for 94 yards and two scores, JJ Rezentes adding 83 yards and a touchdown and Cayson Samson chipping in 82 yards. Ortiz also threw four touchdown passes to Isaiah Keaunui-Demello.

Kalaheo 38, Kaimuki 13

Vance Ramolete rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Mustangs (4-3, 3-3) past the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-6).

Ramolete spearheaded a rushing attack that racked up 308 yards. Nainoa Barbieto contributed 88 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Loch Moorman added 31 and a touchdown.

Castle 38, McKinley 6

Riley Burton ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Knights (6-3, 5-1) to an important win over the Tigers (1-6, 1-4).

Burton had scoring runs of 8 and 66 yards for the Knights, who remain in a tie atop the OIA Division II standings with the win.

Castle, Kaier and Roosevelt enter the final week of the regular season tied at 5-1 in conference play. The Knights will face Kalaheo to close the season, while Kaiser will face McKinley, and Roosevelt will play Waialua.

OIA OPEN DIVISION

NO. 1 CAMPBELL 21, NO. 3 KAHUKU 13

At Carleton Weimer Field

Campbell (8-0, 5-0) 0 14 7 0 — 21

Kahuku (6-4, 3-2) 3 3 0 7 — 13

KAH—FG Manoa Kahalepuna 22

CAMP—Brystin Sansano 12 run (Jadyn Parker kick)

CAMP—Zayden Alviar-Costa 33 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Parker kick)

KAH—FG Kahalepuna 24

CAMP—Sensano 1 run (Parker kick)

KAH—Aiden Manutai 34 pass from Matai Fuiava (Kahalepuna kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Sansano 19-62, Sagapolutele 3-3, team 2-(minus 13). Kahuku: Malosi Fiatoa 16-68, Isaiah Joaquin 6-8, Sheadon Kanoa 1-0, Matai Fuiava 3-(minus 21).

PASSING—Campbell: Sagapolutele 18-25-0-239. Kahuku: Fuiava 12-27-0-174, Kalaheo Kana‘e-Oliveira 0-2-0-0, Mana Carvalho 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Campbell: Zayden Alviar-Costa 7-122, Rusten Abang-Perez 6-52, Tainoa Lave 3-54, Sansano 1-6, Tyson Ball 1-5. Kahuku: Carvalho 3-50, Bodhi Kaanga 3-38, Manutai 1-34, Noah Ah You 1-21, Kea Lerner 1-19, Zennon Alo-Rosa 2-6, Halakilangi Muagututia 1-6.

JV—Kahuku 42, Campbell 7.

OIA DIVISION I

KAILUA 65, PEARL CITY 6

At Bino Neves Stadium

Kailua (4-5, 4-2) 21 24 13 7 — 65

Pearl City (0-8, 0-6) 0 6 0 0 — 6

KAIL—Rylan Akana 28 pass from Isaiah

Keaunui-Demello (Desmond McMaster kick)

KAIL—Xavier Kauhi-Babas 35 pass from Keaunui-Demello (McMaster kick)

KAIL—Clayton Quidachay 10 run (McMaster kick)

KAIL—Akana 7 pass from Keaunui-Demello (McMaster kick)

KAIL—Isaiah Kaiu 22 pass from Keaunui-Demello (Stoney Pocock pass to Benjamin Honebein)

PC—Javian Mizuno 5 pass from Ikaika Torres (pass failed)

KAIL—Safety

KAIL—JJ Rzentes 25 run (McMaster kick)

KAIL—Romeo Ortiz 53 run (McMaster kick)

KAIL—Ortiz 7 run (run failed)

KAIL—Micah Sua 64 pass from Ortiz (McMaster kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Quidachay 8-137, Ortiz 3-94, Rzentes 4-83, Cayson Samson 7-82, Keaunui-Demello 3-6. Pearl City: Lennon Elder 6-38, Aidan Minami 1-5, Caleb Pintor 1-2, Torres 3-(minus 8).

PASSING—Kailua: Keaunui-Demello 9-16-0-184, Ortiz 2-2-0-69. Pearl City: Torres 14-26-0-124, Jonah Galanto 4-10-0-40

RECEIVING—Kailua: Sua 3-71, Pocock 2-60, Akana 2-35, Kauhi-Babas 1-35, Ryzen Sabey-Choy Foo 2-30, Isaiah Kaiu 1-22. Pearl City: Mizuno 3-58, Bronson Abendanio 1-27, Christian Kihewa 3-23, Noah Sullivan 3-21, Keaton Tomas 3-15, Elder 4-17, Ikaika Lozano 1-3.

OIA DIVISION II

KALAHEO 38, KAIMUKI 13

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Kalaheo (4-3, 3-3) 7 17 7 7 — 38

Kaimuki (0-6, 0-6) 7 0 0 6 — 13

KALH—Nainoa Barbieto 11 run (Loch Moorman kick)

KAIM—Hilton Edward fumble recovery in end zone (Bryant Tacotaco Meyerhofer kick)

KALH—Vance Ramolete 62 run (Moorman kick)

KALH—Moorman 21 run (Moorman kick)

KALH—FG Moorman 22

KALH—Ramolete 1 run (Moorman kick)

KALH—Ramolete 6 run (Moorman kick)

KAIM—Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook 13 pass from Gabriel Logan (run failed)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Ramolete 23-166, Barbieto 15-88, Moorman 2-31, Konner Martinez 6-31, Team 3-(minus 8). Kaimuki: Kuratsu-Cook 15-51, Logan 1-4, Iosua Letuli 1-2, Talan Domingo 1-1, Team 4-(minus 33).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Jude Weber 6-16-1-65, Moorman 1-3-0-10. Kaimuki: Logan 12-23-4-130.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Kamalu Jordan 3-54, Jeremyah Toilolo 1-16, Barbieto 2-5. Kaimuki: Domingo 3-36, Lukela Hicks 3-33, Kuratsu-Cook 3-25, Ezekiel Kuie-Matias 2-23, Marbert Ungeni 1-13.

CASTLE 38, MCKINLEY 6

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Castle (6-3, 5-1) 21 10 0 7 — 38

McKinley (1-6, 1-4)0 0 0 6 — 6

CAST—Isaiah Felipe 39 pass from Nai Kalauokaaea (Aztin Pitt kick)

CAST—Kaunahe Kalahiki-Gohier 9 run (Pitt kick)

CAST—Riley Burton 8 run (Pitt kick)

CAST—Burton 66 run (Pitt kick)

CAST—FG Pitt 22

MCK—Fabien Pudja 34 pass from Alyza Taufa (kick failed)

CAST—Aiden Kahele 5 run (Braven Hopkins kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Burton 9-126, Kahele 16-80, Kahakili-Gohier 5-34, Jaris Quisano 4-7, Seth Santos 3-6, Rolly Gamez 1-3, N. Kalauokaaea 1-(minus 2). McKinley: Jerome Arten 4-12, Ashton Nakagawa 6-6, Tufa 7-2, Jayvon Williams 7-(minus 4), Team 2 (minus 4).

PASSING—Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 4-12-1-66, Gamez 0-1-0-0. McKinley: Taufa 12-21-1-119, Iosua Seto 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Castle: Felipe 2-61, Noa Sebay 1-7, Christopher Ano 1-(minus 2). McKinley: Pudja 6-85, John-Ely Laroco 2-36, Charles Baldonero 2-12, Tanner Hiromasa 2-(minus 4).