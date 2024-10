Hawaii’s Akira Jacobs went to the hoop on March 6.

Season tickets for University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball games go on sale Monday.

Fans may purchase tickets online at ETicketHawaii or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office. The box office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on holidays).

The Rainbow Warriors will serve as host for 20 regular-season games, including a nationally televised meeting against North Carolina on Nov. 22. The Outrigger Rainbow Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic also are included in the season-ticket package. In addition, season-ticket holders are eligible for exclusive experiences.

The Rainbow Wahine will play host to five teams that participated in the 2024-25 postseason, including UCLA. The Bruins are ranked fifth in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Men’s basketball season-ticket prices:

Lower-level adult: $435-$465

Upper-level adult: $200-$225

Upper-level senior citizen (ages 65 and older): $175-$190

Upper-level youth (ages 4 through high school): $89-$99

Women’s basketball season-ticket prices:

General admission adult: $75

General admission senior citizen (ages 65 and older): $65

General admission youth (ages 4 through high school): Free.