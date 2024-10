Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

PULLMAN, Wash. >> After working in a restaurant last year, Tama Uiliata is used to calling “next.”

But on Saturday, it was Uiliata’s turn. With slotback Pofele Ashlock unavailable to play, Uiliata made his first start for the University of Hawaii football team.

“In football, the next guy has to be up,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “We’ll look back at what Tama did and what he can do, and try to help him. He’s a good player.”

Uiliata caught an 8-yard pass from Brayden Schager, then made a quick-footed move to add another 2 yards to the play. He also nearly made a spectacular one-handed catch but could not secure the football. “That was close,” he said. “I should have gone up with two (hands). It’s on me.”

Uiliata was a standout player at Waipahu High, being used at quarterback, running back and receiver as a senior in 2022. He committed to UH with the intent of delaying his enrollment until January. While grayshirting last fall, he worked at Eggs ’n Things in Ko Olina and trained under Waipahu coach Bryon Carvalho.

At the start of spring training, Uiliata suffered a pulled hamstring. While rehabbing, he was able to study all details of the playbook.

Uiliata and his girlfriend are parents to a 5-month-old daughter. “It’s nice,” he said of fatherhood, adding it provides a spark “to work hard every day.”

It was the hard work that enabled Uiliata to move into the receiver rotation. He made his debut on UH’s last series against Boise State last week. He then was notified he would be in Saturday’s starting lineup.

“Sticking to my fundamentals and training,” Uiliata said of preparing for the starting role. “Going over my plays over and over until it crystallizes in my head.”

Running back/receiver Tylan Hines said, “Tama is already ready. Our young dawgs are not nervous. They’re ready, they’re prepared. And when you’re prepared, you’ve got confidence. He did a great job. I’m proud of Tama.”

Sinclair makes most of his opportunities

In preparation against Boise State running back Ashton Jeantry last week, Justin Sinclair moved into the starting lineup. Sinclair is regarded as an in-box safety who is valued in defending the run.

On Saturday, Washington State faced a fourth-and-2 at the UH 37. Running back Leo Pulalasi took the handoff and ran into a streetcar named Sinclair. The Cougars turned the ball over on downs.

“I saw the gap open and I just shot it,” Sinclair said. “It was fun. It brought some energy to my team.”

Sinclair finished with a team-high six tackles, including five solo stops.

Players step in for ailing Warriors

With slotback Pofele Ashlock, wideout Dekel Crowdus and safety Peter Manuma unavailable to play on Saturday, Chang had to call in the reserves. Alex Perry, who started in place of Crowdus, had two catches for 21 yards. Safety Meki Pei contributed five tackles. Deliyon Freeman, who started in place of ailing cornerback Caleb Brown, and Cam Stone contained WSU receiver Kyle Williams to four catches for 59 yards. As a UNLV receiver two years ago, Williams caught eight passes for 184 yards against UH .

“Football’s a tough game,” Chang said of injuries. “Guys get banged up.”