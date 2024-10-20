Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 20, 2024
Kaneohe resident Kate Arizo attended a conference in Rochester, Minn., where she said the Yum! Poke restaurant "kept us nourished." Photo by Linda Hesch.
Christine Lutz of Mililani was visiting "a dear friend" in Spokane, Wash., and she asked for a recommendation for a hiking trail. That led her to Waikiki Springs Trail on the Little Spokane River. Photo by Aubrey Clausen.
While traveling in Brazil on their way to Iguazu Falls, Sharon and Roy Shigemoto of Kuliouou saw a familiar sight — Havaianas slippers, which actually originated in Brazil but is well-known in Hawaii. Photo by Sharon Shigemoto.