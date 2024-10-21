Letter: Ballot question about more than marriage

The American Association of University Women of Hawaii has been empowering women and girls for over a century. We have witnessed the erosion of women’s rights since the 2022 Dobbs decision, eliminating a federally protected constitutional abortion right.

Women’s freedoms may be further restricted if Project 2025 is implemented. Project 2025 seeks a society that is hierarchical, gendered and patriarchal, harming women and the LGBTQ+ community.

We must protect the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community and vote when we receive our 2024 general election ballot. We must also vote “Yes” on constitutional amendment question No. 1, repealing the state Legislature’s authority to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples. We cannot risk the courts determining that there is no right to same-sex marriage and seeing similar post-Dobbs restrictions. Do not leave this question blank; a blank would negatively impact the repeal of this provision.

Younghee Overly

Public policy chair, AAUW of Hawai

