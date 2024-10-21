Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, October 21, 2024 79° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: HHFDC clears air over role in Sky Ala Moana

Today Updated 12:12 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The recreation deck and two towers of Sky Ala Moana, a condominium and hotel complex with limited affordable housing units, is seen on Oct. 9.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The recreation deck and two towers of Sky Ala Moana, a condominium and hotel complex with limited affordable housing units, is seen on Oct. 9.