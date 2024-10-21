Letter: Hirono skips chance to argue on gender rights

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s only fair that the Star-Advertiser at least let readers know there was a no-show by U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono at PBS Hawaii’s “Insights” program on Oct. 17, the only scheduled televised debate for Hawaii’s U.S. Senate seat.

Had she appeared, certainly she would have had to defend her position that transgender women belong in girls’ sports, their bathrooms, locker rooms, shelters and prisons.

Maybe the prospect of hearing her opponent Bob McDermott, the nominee for the Republican Party, exclaim we need to put our own citizens and their needs over the freebies extended to undocumented immigrants was just too much.

It is apparent that Hirono’s position that the taxpayer should foot the bill for gender-affirming care for those in prison and the military is not defensible in the public forum.

Tom Berg

Ewa Beach

