Letter: Is Trump’s appeal divine test of good vs. evil?

I suggest researching Donald Trump’s extraordinary record of crime, convictions, deceit, lies (especially concerning elections), corruption, conspiracy theories, disrespect of women’s rights, inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol, violent immigration rhetoric and the numerous people whose lives he destroyed. All are fact-checked and true.

Voting for Trump despite knowing the truth goes against Christian beliefs. Trump’s actions are those of an evil man. Maybe God’s testing you. Did you forget the story of the Ten Commandments? Followers of God turned against him. They chose evil instead. You either follow Christian beliefs or you don’t.

Trump’s station is Fox News. Watch all stations and decide. Be an informed voter, not a radicalized one belonging to an evil cult of a wannabe dictator. Think of future generations without the freedom you have enjoyed for decades.

Dora S. Johnson

Hawaii Kai

