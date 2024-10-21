Editorial: Leadership shuffle impacts key races

While Hawaii’s primary election settled all contested races on the city level — Honolulu mayor reelected and City Council members decided — it did create a surprising amount of suspense and churn for state legislative races. The loss of House Speaker Scott Saiki to persistent rival Kim Coco Iwamoto was the highest-profile upset, but other ousters left a number of races without incumbents heading into the Nov. 5 general election.

For politicians, effectiveness for district constituents is fundamental. But more broadly, with leadership changes now underway in the House, who ends up winning the open seats will factor into new alliances — which will help or hinder passage of bills, affecting new laws and policies for Hawaii.

Today and Tuesday, the Star-Advertiser makes endorsements for select Oahu races in the Legislature. The focus today is on two intriguing Senate contests, and three House seats without incumbents.

STATE SENATE

>> District 22 (Ko Olina, Nanakuli, Maili, Waianae, Makaha, Makua): To be blunt, much of this district is in crisis, with widespread homelessness, crowded roadways, inadequate affordable housing, and problems with drug use, guns and violence. Given the lackluster attention provided to Waianae by the state as West Side problems have magnified, it’s time for fresh representation for this open seat. Samantha DeCorte is a worthy candidate — knowledgeable, assertive and persuasive — who lost by just 40 votes in 2022 to former Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, who’s not seeking reelection. Though running as a Republican, DeCorte’s platform could be mistaken for Democratic: She favors expansion of support for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands; publicly funded child care; more resources and attention to security issues for public schools; a state crackdown on hard-to-trace “ghost guns”; and support for service agencies working with the homeless. Her Democratic rival is Cedric Gates, who vacated his House seat to make this run for Senate.

>> District 23 (Kaneohe, Kahaluu to Laie, Kahuku to Mokuleia, Schofield Barracks): The GOP incumbent, Brenton Awa, has had a rocky two years on the job, clashing repeatedly with the chamber’s other Republican, Kurt Fevella. It’s hard enough to advance district interests even without this kind of drama. Awa has said he is not taking money — or campaigning, which works against him as a community representative. At this point, voters would be better served by Democrat Ben Shafer, a technician for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. Shafer has engaged in issues such as Turtle Bay expansion and wants to see more done to contain effects of climate change. He should get a chance to work on that.

STATE HOUSE

>> District 20 (Leahi, Kahala, Waialae, Kaimuki, Kapahulu): Tina Grandinetti won this district’s Democratic primary by a decisive margin, bringing youthful optimism as well as experience and a well-thought-out, appealing platform to the campaign. She has researched, advocated for and participated in drafting housing, tax, education and agriculture initiatives as office manager for state Rep. Amy Perruso. Grandinetti’s signature issues are housing and homelessness, which provoke complex responses in her diverse district. She supports the creation of well-planned additional housing, as well as stronger remedies against “monster homes,” disincentives for housing speculation and protections for renters. Her Republican opponent is Corinne Solomon, a retired hospital clinical pharmacist.

>> District 29 (Kamehameha Heights, Kalihi Valley, Kalihi): This became a nonincumbent race after Ikaika Hussey beat May Mizuno in the Democratic primary (Mizuno had been appointed to the office after her husband, John, vacated it to take a job with the governor). Hussey, a renewable energy developer and entrepreneur, is a longtime community organizer and advocate for Native Hawaiians. He’s calling for a better tax structure that aids working families while getting more from the ultra-rich, pressing ahead on green energy and climate progress, and seeking better economic analysis to inform the military’s upcoming land-lease renewals. His GOP rival, Carole Kaapu, also has a respectably diverse background, including work at the Legislature and as a Kalihi church operations manager — but it’s Hussey’s deeper knowledge base and activist bent for solutions that get our nod.

>> District 30 (Kalihi, Kalihi Kai, Keehi Lagoon, Hickam Village): Democratic candidate Shirley Ann Templo narrowly bested two-term incumbent Sonny Ganaden in the primary, likely buoyed by her life-long connections in this district, where she has built longstanding political and community ties. Templo’s platform is based on pocketbook issues for this largely working-class district: affordable housing, including housing subsidies and rental assistance; a living wage, attained by investing in workforce development and education; and a diversified economy. Rival P.M. Azinga has been a Republican Party state delegate and a Conservative Political Action Conference volunteer. ———

COMING THIS WEEK: The Star-Advertiser’s general election endorsements continue Tuesday with more Oahu legislative races; state constitutional amendments on Wednesday; City Charter amendments on Thursday; and Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Friday.