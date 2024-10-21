Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, October 21, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Honolulu Council members urge new agricultural task force

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 11:43 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksPolitics

STAR ADVERTISER / 2019 There are 1,002 Hawaii-based farms on Oahu that comprise 60,254 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmland is seen in Waialua on the North Shore.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR ADVERTISER / 2019

There are 1,002 Hawaii-based farms on Oahu that comprise 60,254 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmland is seen in Waialua on the North Shore.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 The Honolulu City Council seeks to create a task force to be sure that policy decisions reflect and incorporate the expertise of relevant agricultural stakeholders and practitioners. Cherry tomatoes and string bean fields are seen at Ho Farms in Kahuku.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019

The Honolulu City Council seeks to create a task force to be sure that policy decisions reflect and incorporate the expertise of relevant agricultural stakeholders and practitioners. Cherry tomatoes and string bean fields are seen at Ho Farms in Kahuku.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City councilwoman Esther Kiaaina
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

City councilwoman Esther Kiaaina

CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Council member Andria Tupola
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Council member Andria Tupola

STAR ADVERTISER / 2019 There are 1,002 Hawaii-based farms on Oahu that comprise 60,254 acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmland is seen in Waialua on the North Shore.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 The Honolulu City Council seeks to create a task force to be sure that policy decisions reflect and incorporate the expertise of relevant agricultural stakeholders and practitioners. Cherry tomatoes and string bean fields are seen at Ho Farms in Kahuku.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM City councilwoman Esther Kiaaina
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Council member Andria Tupola