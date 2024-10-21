Youth to perform at symphony fundraiser

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Performances by student ensembles will highlight the Hawaii Youth Symphony annual He Makana o na Mele gala on Nov. 10, celebrating 60 years of music education and youth development.

Presented by ALTRES Inc., the nonprofit’s fundraiser will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Halekulani Hotel. Festivities include a Sunset Cocktail Hour, dinner with guest artists and a 10-day online auction that begins Nov. 1.

Students of Youth Symphony I, led by Joseph Stepec, will perform during the cocktail hour in the Halekulani Garden Courtyard. Tickets for $250 may be purchased separately.

A chef-curated three-course dinner will showcase Hawaiian music legends Keola Beamer and Moanalani Beamer in collaboration with students from Youth Symphony I and Jazz I, and the Hawaii Youth Symphony Concert String Orchestra.

The fundraiser will help break down barriers to music education such as financial hardship, de-prioritization of arts in education policy, access to music teachers and the high cost of instruments, an HYS announcement said. Financial aid is available for access to all its programs, as well as neighbor island travel reimbursement.

To sponsor a table of 10, purchase tickets for the cocktail hour, donate an auction item or join in the bidding, visit hiyouthsymphony.org/namele.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony, established in 1964, annually serves more than 700 students ages 7-18 from over 100 public, independent and home schools statewide. For more information, call 808-941-9706,