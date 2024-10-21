UH soccer wins, leads Big West standings

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Nalani Damacion scored the go-ahead goal at 85:25 off an assist from Mia Foster as the Hawaii women’s soccer team beat UC Riverside 2-1 on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (10-6-1, 6-0-1, 19 points) are atop the Big West standings by three points over second-place UC Santa Barbara.

UH’s Cate Sheahan tied the game with a goal at 60:21 off an assist from Brynn Mitchell.

Julianna Hernandez put UC Riverside ahead 1-0 on a goal at 31:37 off an assist from Audrey Stewart.

Kennedy Justin made four saves for the Rainbow Wahine, while Allee Grashoff had five for the Highlanders (2-12,3, 0-5-3).

UH Hilo’s Yamashita claims golf honor

Hawaii Hilo sophomore Katushiro Yamashita on Friday was named Pacific West Conference Men’s Golf Co-Player of the Week.

Yamashita, of Kailua, Kona, won medalist honors with a 2-under 140 at last week’s Hawaii Triangular at the Waikoloa Resort and Mauna Lani courses.

He helped Hawaii Hilo (581) beat Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade by 26 strokes.

Yamashita shared the honor with Menlo’s Jack Stark.

UH coed sailing team finishes runner-up

The Hawaii coed sailing team finished second at the Stoney Burke Intersectional held over the weekend off Richmond, Calif.

The Rainbow sailors scored 72 points over 18 races. USC won with 55 points.

UH’s A division team featured Erik Anderson, Amanda Turner, Vivian Bonsager and Kees Horn, while Everett McAvoy and Sophia Shaeffer competed in the B Division.

Vulcans top Hawaii Pacific in 4 sets

Chase Koepke finished with 17 kills and Taylor Tullo added 15 as the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team defeated Hawaii Pacific 25-15, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22 on Sunday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

Maya Imoto-Eakin recorded 30 assists for the Vulcans (14-7, 9-2 PacWest)

Sophia Cooper had 11 kills and Tehani Pescaia finished with 30 assists for the Sharks (1-16, 1-10).