Letter: Vote ‘yes’ on question to affirm nondiscrimination

As a community that prides itself on values of equality and justice, it is essential that we extend these principles to every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation. The fight for gay rights and marriage equality is not just a matter of personal freedom, it is a fundamental human right that reflects our commitment to inclusivity and dignity for all.

Marriage is a powerful institution that symbolizes love, commitment and partnership. Denying same-sex couples the right to marry invalidates their relationships and perpetuates a system of discrimination that undermines the very fabric of our democracy.

Let us stand together in the pursuit of equality and justice for all, and vote “Yes” on constitutional amendment question No. 1. It is time to affirm our commitment to a community where every person, regardless of whom they love, has the right to marry and build a life free from discrimination.

Alakai Kapanui

Kailua-Kona

