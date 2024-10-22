Off the news: Recent Pride events good for tourism

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The numbers aren’t in yet, but expectations are high for a record-breaking year of attendance for Honolulu Pride events, including an exuberant, rainbow-hued parade along Kalakaua Avenue on Saturday and a sold-out Universal Show Queen pageant on Oct. 12.

The events attracted travelers who filled hotel rooms (and paid room rates that rose along with demand) and crowded restaurants in Waikiki. And that’s good for the state’s economy.