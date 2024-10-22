Prep Football Top 10: Campbell No. 1 for sixth week in a row

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Campbell is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a sixth week in a row.

The Sabers collected all 12 first-place votes from coaches and media, their second unanimous selection in the past three weeks. The Sabers grinded out a 21-13 win over Kahuku on Saturday at Carleton E. Weimer Field, relying on ball control and a precision-oriented attack on both sides of the ball.

The win eclipsed or tied OIA Open lows in points scored, pass attempts and completions by the Sabers, but they led from start to finish and clinched the top seed in the OIA Open division.

Mililani and Kahuku follow Campbell in the poll just as they did in the final regular-season standings. The OIA Open has a pause this week before resuming next week with the opening round of playoffs.

Saint Louis is at No. 4 after clobbering Punahou 50-14 to end round two of the ILH Open regular season. Versatile wide receiver Titan Lacaden was in top form at running back with 248 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries. That ranks as the second-best single-game rushing total in school history behind Ed Kini’s 283 yards against ‘Iolani on Oct. 13, 1973.

Kapolei, the OIA Open’s fourth-place team, dropped one notch to No. 5 after a close 21-13 loss at Mililani to end regular-season play.

ILH tiebreaker

With the league’s three Open teams tied at 1-1 to end round two, Kamehameha drew the bye during the ILH’s card draw on Monday morning. Punahou and Saint Louis will meet in the first tiebreaker 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Radford.

The winner will then play Kamehameha on Nov. 8 — also 6 p.m. at Radford — for the second-round title. If first-round winner Saint Louis prevails as the second-round winner, it will be the ILH Open champion.

If another team wins round two, it will play Saint Louis on Nov. 15 or 16 for the ILH crown and the league’s lone state-tournament berth.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Oct. 21, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (8-0, 5-0 OIA Open) (12) 120 1

> won at Kahuku, 21-13

> next: bye

2. Mililani (8-1, 4-1 OIA Open) 105 2

> won at Kapolei, 21-13

> next: bye

3. Kahuku (6-4, 3-2 OIA Open) 96 3

> lost to Campbell, 21-13

> next: bye

4. Saint Louis (5-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 83 4-t

> def. Punahou, 50-14

> next: bye (vs. No. 7 Punahou, at Radford, 6 p.m., Nov. 1)

5. Kapolei (5-3, 2-3 OIA Open) 69 4-t

> lost to Mililani, 21-13

> next: bye

6. Kamehameha (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 56 4-t

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Punahou-Saint Louis winner, at Radford, 6 p.m., Nov. 8)

7. Punahou (3-5, 1-3 ILH Open) 48 4-t

> lost to Saint Louis, 50-14

> next: bye (vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, at Radford, 6 p.m., Nov. 1)

8. Damien (9-1, 7-0 ILH D-I) 32 9

> won at ‘Iolani, 42-35

> bye

9. Konawaena (7-2, 7-0 BIIF) 28 8

> bye

> next: vs. Keaau, Friday, 7 p.m.

10. Farrington (4-5, 1-4 OIA Open) 12 10

> won at Waipahu, 42-7