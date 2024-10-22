Prep Volleyball Top 10: ILH champion ‘Iolani holds at No. 1

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Rebounding from a playoff loss to Kamehameha, ‘Iolani regrouped and captured the ILH girls volleyball championship on Saturday, rallying past the Warriors 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22.

‘Iolani collected all eight first-place votes to stay at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for a sixth consecutive week. After beating Kamehameha three times in the regular season and once in the double-elimination second round — a total set count of 12-4 — ‘Iolani lost in five sets to the Warriors on Thursday. Then came the comeback win on Saturday afternoon.

Kamehameha’s postseason rise, taking four out of six sets Thursday and Saturday, is par for the course in ILH volleyball. ‘Iolani and Kamehameha have generally alternated state championships since 2015. Coach Chris Blake’s Warriors have won state crowns in ’15, ’17, ’19, ’21 and ’23. Coach Kainoa Obrey’s Raiders have won in ’16, 18 and ’22.

The state tournament was canceled in ’20 due to pandemic restrictions.

Kapolei won its OIA quarterfinal match against Kalani last week to qualify for the state championships. Coach Naidah Gamurot’s squad landed in a tie at No. 10 this week, the Hurricanes’ first visit to the Top 10 this season.

The New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships begin Division I bracket play on Monday, then plays Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at regional sites.

The D-II bracket is Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at regional sites. Both D-I and D-II play their final day on Nov. 2 at BYU-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Friday, Oct. 21, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (22-6, 9-0 regular season, 3-1 playoffs) (8) 80 1

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22

> next: bye

2. (tie) Kamehameha (13-8, 5-4 ILH reg. season, 3-2 playoffs) 66 3

> lost at No. 1 ‘Iolani 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22

> next: bye

2. Moanalua (23-4, 9-0 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) 66 2

> def. Nanakuli 25-21, 25-10, 25-13

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Monday, 5:30 p.m. (Mililani gym)

> next: If Moanalua wins, OIA final Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Mililani gym)

4. Baldwin (20-3, 12-0 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs) 58 4

> def. KS-Maui 25-18, 25-8, 25-12

> next: bye

5. KS-Hawaii (22-7, 16-0 BIIF) 42 5

> won at Ka‘u 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

> won at Hilo 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

6. Punahou (8-12, 4-5 ILH reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 34 7

7. Mid-Pacific (13-15, 0-9 reg. season, 1-2 playoffs) 33 6

> lost at No. 3 Kamehameha 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

8. Kahuku (12-5, 9-1 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) 23 9

> def. No. 10 Mililani 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

> next: vs. Kapolei, Monday, 7 p.m. (Mililani gym)

> next: If Kahuku wins, OIA final Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Mililani gym)

9. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 9-1 ILH D-II) 22 8

> next: bye

10. (tie) Kapolei (19-8 overall, 9-1 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) 7 NR

> def. Kalani 25-19, 25-10, 25-10

> next: vs. Kahuku, Monday, 7 p.m. (Mililani gym)

> next: If Kapolei wins, OIA final Wednesday, 7 p.m. (Mililani gym)

10. (tie) Mililani (9-1 regular season, 1-1 playoffs) 7 10

> lost to No. 9 Kahuku 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

> next: vs. Kalani, Monday, 7 p.m. (Farrington gym)

> next: if Mililani wins, TBD, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. (Farrington gym)