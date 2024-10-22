Scoreboard – October 22, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division II: championship, Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I girls: Tournament. Fifth place: Nanakuli/Campbell winner vs. Kalani/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku/Kapolei loser, to follow. Matches at Kaimuki.

OIA Division II girls: Tournament. Third place, Waianae vs. Pearl City, 4 p.m. at Kaimuki.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I girls: Tournament. Final, Moanalua vs. Kapolei/Kahuku winner, to follow D-II final, at Mililani. .

OIA Division II girls: Tournament. Final, Farrington vs. Castle, 5:30 p.m. at Mililani.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

Volleyball

AVCA/TARAFLEX 2024 Division II WVB Poll

School Points Rec. Prev.

1. MSU Denver [31] 1,154 16-1 2

2. Ferris State [9] 1,089 20-0 4

3. St. Cloud State 1,026 16-2 5

4. Tampa [3] 1,005 11-1 1

5. Cal Poly Pomona [3] 957 16-1 6

6. Nebraska-Kearney [1] 936 20-1 3

7. Wayne State (NE) 852 16-3 8

8. West Texas A&M 818 15-3 9

9. Chaminade 778 17-4 10

10. Central Oklahoma 748 20-1 13

11. Concordia-St. Paul 704 14-4 12

12. SW Minnesota State 646 17-3 7

13. Grand Valley State 596 18-1 15

14. Missouri-St. Louis 573 15-3 11

15. Angelo State 564 17-2 14

16. Point Loma 493 15-0 16

17. Colorado Mesa 415 15-3 17

18. Barry 393 12-1 21

19. Lynn 357 15-1 18

20. Quincy 278 18-2 19

21. Cal State L.A. 223 12-5 20

22. Northern State 150 13-4 23

23. San Francisco State 97 14-4 22

24. Missouri Western 65 16-4 NR

25. Minnesota Duluth 59 10-8 24

Others receiving votes: Nova Southeastern 50; Dallas Baptist 43; Cal State San Bernardino 35; Central Washington 29; West Florida 28; Wingate 17; Hillsdale 15; Washburn 15; Lenoir-Rhyne 13; Simon Fraser 12; Rockhurst 8

Volleyball

OIA division I playoffs

Semifinals

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 25-21, 25-14, 25-17

Kill Leaders—Moa: Jerney Tang Silva 10. Kalh: Jourdyn Kekauoha-Viena 11. Assist Leaders—Moa: Jayde Taamu-Perifanos 17, Kaila Kalama-Bajet 15. Kalh: Brooke Kearsley 13. Digs Leaders—Moa: Jerney Tang Silva 11, Natalie Fukumoto 11. Kalh: Jourdyn Kekauoha-Viena 9.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West Conference

Conf. All PF PA Recent Results

UNLV 2-0 6-1 305 158 W 33-25 at Oregon State

Boise St. 2-0 5-1 281 157 Idle

Colorado St. 2-0 4-3 157 190 W 21-13 at Air Force

San Diego St. 2-0 3-3 130 136 Idle

San Jose St. 3-1 5-2 225 171 W 24-14 vs. Wyoming

Fresno St. 2-1 4-3 197 186 W 24-21 at Nevada

New Mexico 2-1 3-4 262 301 W 50-45 at Utah State

Wyoming 1-2 1-6 120 213 L 24-14 at San Jose State

Nevada 0-2 3-5 212 214 L 24-21 vs. Fresno State

Hawaii 0-2 2-5 138 165 L 42-10 at Washington State

Air Force 0-4 1-6 107 192 L 21-13 vs. Colorado State

Utah St. 0-3 1-6 195 307 L 50-45 vs. New Mexico