Letter: OCCC facility might be ‘obsolete,’ but Jesus isn’t

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

On Sunday, the front-page article stated that for 20 years the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has been seeking funds to “replace Oahu’s overcrowded and deplorable jail in Kalihi.”

When this facility was first built in the mid-1980s, it was touted as a model of modern correctional philosophy. Now, sadly, it is considered “woefully obsolete.”

Thankfully, the Gospel of Jesus Christ never becomes obsolete. Jesus is still the ultimate answer to the deepest needs of all mankind (see Romans 1:16). It was a great privilege and joy to serve as senior chaplain of the Oahu Community Correctional Facility for 14 years.

The inmates said that OCCC actually stands for “Only Christ Can Cure.” I observed firsthand the power of the gospel to transform the lives of men in prison, who became my beloved brothers in Christ and valuable citizens of our community.

Rick Bartosik

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter