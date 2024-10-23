Off the news: Voter service centers now open statewide

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
At long last, let the voting begin!
Voter service centers are now open statewide, where folks can opt to do in-person voting, same-day voter registration or drop off voted ballots. But the easiest way to vote, of course, is via mailed ballots — which should have arrived by now at the homes of registered voters. (For more info, see elections.hawaii.gov.)
Make your choice count in the too-close-to-call vote for president, as well as on a range of state constitutional and county charter amendments; some districts even have a hot legislative race that could come down to a handful of votes.