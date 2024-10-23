Off the news: Voter service centers now open statewide

At long last, let the voting begin!

Voter service centers are now open statewide, where folks can opt to do in-person voting, same-day voter registration or drop off voted ballots. But the easiest way to vote, of course, is via mailed ballots — which should have arrived by now at the homes of registered voters. (For more info, see elections.hawaii.gov.)

Make your choice count in the too-close-to-call vote for president, as well as on a range of state constitutional and county charter amendments; some districts even have a hot legislative race that could come down to a handful of votes.