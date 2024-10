The Hawai‘i Agriculture Conference brings together agriculture and food production leaders to share ideas and trends in the industry Nov. 7 and 8. A worker at Ho Farms in Wahiawa harvests cucumbers.

Registration is still open for the 2024 Hawai‘i Agriculture Conference, to be held Nov. 7 and 8 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Held every two years since 2002, the conference brings together local and national agriculture and food production leaders to share ideas and trends in the industry. Hosted by the Agricultural Leadership Foundation of Hawai‘i, key sponsors include the state Department of Agriculture, Ulupono Initiative and Kamehameha Schools.

This year’s theme is “Building CommUNITY through Hawai‘i Agriculture “through the collective efforts of food producers, landowners, decision-makers, and consumers, and others to build a sustainable agricultural system,” an announcement said.

Speakers will represent, among others, the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association and Orchid Growers of Hawaii Association; large and small egg producers; aquaculture development; and conservationists and ranching finding common ground.

Public policy issues to be discussed include the importance of the federal farm bill, addressed by state Rep. Jill Tokuda and other agricultural leaders; water resource management; and a call for input and action from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and the Agribusiness Development Corp.

The Agricultural Leadership Foundation was founded in 1982 in response to the major shift in Hawaii away from plantation agriculture to provide leadership development opportunities.

Registration is $400, and after Thursday it is $450. For middle school, high school, undergraduate and graduate college students, and their teachers and advisers, registration is $200. To register, visit hiagconference.org. Contact Agconference@agleaderhi.org or 808-947-2914.