Tech View: Rucking for fun, fitness, balance and strong bones

Rucking is one of the latest fitness crazes, and I’ve succumbed.

First, a definition. Rucking is walking or hiking with a loaded backpack. “Ruckers” are those folks with backpacks you see clambering around Diamond Head or up Wilhelmina Rise.

Rucking is nothing new. The military has been marching recruits with heavy packs for time immemorial. Civilians got on board for good reason. It’s a great workout and most people can join in. Rucking is a low-impact exercise that can improve strength, cardiovascular capacity, caloric burn, balance and bone density.

Why did I get into this? A recent DEXA (bone density) scan indicated pre-­osteoporosis in the hips. It was a wake-up call.

“We all lose bone density as we age,” says Bradley Willcox, a professor and director of research at the Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. “It’s a concern more often associated with women, but men need to be aware of this, too. Up to 25% of men over 50 years suffer from bone fractures.”

What to do?

There’s a whole rabbit hole of interventions: diet, supplements, pharmaceuticals, Facebook groups, high-tech exercise equipment and specialized fitness centers such as OsteoStrong.

The weight-bearing nature of rucking, as your feet hit the ground, can increase bone density, especially in your hips.

Is this a silver bullet?

The jury is out, but according to Willcox, “When rucking is combined with a healthy diet (i.e., dairy products, fish, soy products, dark green leafy vegetables, etc.), limited sun exposure and other healthy lifestyle factors (i.e., no smoking or excessive alcohol consumption, etc.), it can only help.”

Does one need special gear to ruck?

Not necessarily.

Goruck, a company that builds specialty backpacks and footwear for rucking, says on its website, “If you are new to rucking, don’t worry about which type of pack you use … the important part is that you get started, so grab any backpack you can find laying around.”

Founded by Jason McCarthy (a former Special Forces operator) and his wife, Emily (a former CIA operative), Goruck sells rucksacks (constructed to carry metal plates), travel backpacks and men’s and women’s footwear and apparel.

If you’re using your own gear, the main issue is that your pack is comfortable and robust. You’ll need to experiment with weight distribution. You’ll be toting anywhere from 10 to 30 pounds, depending on your size, state of fitness, etc.

You’ll also need a good pair of shoes or boots.

I tested out Goruck’s 20L pack, which is what most folks get. Not too big, not too small. Priced at $255, it’s sturdy and has extra padding on the back straps. It’s also designed to have an elevated pocket to add the “Ruck Plates” (weights). The elevated pocket is important. You want to place the load as high on your back as possible, to avoid any unnecessary friction as you move. The advantage of using packs made specifically for rucking is that they don’t bounce around.

Goruck has several styles of footwear including “trainers,” trail shoes and boots. Prices are competitive with what you’d find in the marketplace for high-end athletic footwear — a $140-170 range.

The company is adamant that you’ll need good arch support. If you already own quality hiking boots or athletic shoes, you’ll be fine. I use their all-terrain low-top trail shoe called “Mackall,” which is comfortable and has a grippy sole.

I started with about 10 pounds on my back, just to get used to the gear. Every week, I added a few pounds to the equation. I’m up to 25 pounds now. (From my research, the goal for improving strength and maximizing the benefits of rucking is to slowly increase your carrying weight). Obviously, there are practical limits to this, and I plan to use common sense in my practice.

If you’re interested, you don’t have to spend a lot of money. I would suggest using your existing backpack and athletic shoes. See whether they work for you. Most important, make sure the fit is right and you’re comfortable. If you get serious about it, better equipment may be in order.

The upshot? No doubt, I’m in better shape. And yes, I’ll be paying attention to my next DEXA test.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology, health and sustainability for Tech View. He is the creator of fijiguide.com and can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.