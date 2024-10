Of all of wide receiver Spencer Curtis’ routes, the most daring was going to Hawaii.

Curtis relinquished a full scholarship at Nevada, where he started all 11 games in 2023, to join the Rainbow Warriors as a walk-on this football season.

“Coming here, I really liked the offense,” Curtis said. “I like that they throw the ball a lot, and I thought I could make an impact being here. … I didn’t really care if I had a scholarship as long as I had a spot on the team. I just knew I could make an impact on the team.”

Curtis, who was born in Las Vegas, added: “I gamble on myself everywhere I’ve gone. I believe in myself to be able to succeed. My whole career has been a gamble.”

Playing for Jordan High in Sandy, Utah, Curtis finished as the state’s career leader in receiving yards (4,534), receptions (253) and touchdown catches (45). “I tore my ACL in high school and didn’t get a lot of (college-football) opportunities,” Curtis said. “I was a leader in the state of Utah as a receiver, and I didn’t get too much love.”

He went to Weber State in Ogden, Utah, for a semester before serving a two-year mission for the Mormon church. He was assigned to Kansas, where he would live on a one-time $150 stipend, his savings, Pasta Roni, and an occasional meal from church members.

“For two years, you’re going out there to serve,” Curtis said. “Our purpose is to invite others to come under Christ, and help anybody in any way they need. I would ask people all the time if they wanted their lawn mowed or dishes done.”

He would awaken at 6, and work out until 7 a.m. “It’s not like weightlifting,” he said. “It’s more like you can go on a run or do some push-ups. It was just going out and getting my cardio in. It’s hard in Kansas when it’s below zero and snowing.”

Until evening, he then would share his faith or volunteer for chores.

“I met a lot of great people on my mission, a lot of great individuals I still keep in contact with,” Curtis said. “But there was a lot of rejection. It helps you out a lot in your life. You get rejected a lot in life. There are a lot of things that don’t go your way. Honestly, it was a really, really great experience.”

After completing his mission, he received an opportunity to walk on at Oregon. “While I was there, I worked my butt off,” he said. “I showed the coaches who I was.”

When an Oregon coach joined Nevada head coach Ken Wilson’s first staff in 2022, Curtis decided to follow for an expanded role.

“It’s hard to leave Oregon,” he said. “When you’re there, it’s cool. It’s Oregon. But I knew that I could play. I knew I was good enough to play and make a good contribution to a team. I was grateful Coach Wilson gave me an opportunity to go to Nevada. That was one of the coolest opportunities just to play and make an impact there.”

Last December, Wilson was fired after going 4-20 in his two Nevada seasons. Receivers coach Anthony Arceneaux accepted an offer to join the Warriors as running backs coach. Arceneaux and UH head coach Timmy Chang were Saint Louis School teammates.

“When he left, it was tough,” Curtis said of Arceneaux. “I stayed over there for a little bit to see how the new staff was. I wanted to follow (Arceneaux) over here.”

In July, about a week ahead of the start of training camp, Curtis joined the Warriors. He now is part of the receiver rotation. He also looks forward to the reunion with Nevada players for this Saturday’s homecoming game at the Ching Complex. And Curtis has made an easy adjustment to paradise.

“I love the beach,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve been is cold. Being here, it’s 85 degrees and sunny. l love it. I love being in shorts and a T-shirt.”

—

Player/Staff … At Nevada … With Hawaii

Timmy Chang … WR/TE coach (2018-21) … Head coach

Thomas Sheffield … Special teams coordinator (2020-21) … ST coordinator

Anthony Arceneaux … WR coach (2022-23) … RB coach

Matt Chon … Recruiting assistant (2021) … Chief of staff

Cade Socha … Graduate assistant … Offensive analyst

Jack Ray … Special teams analyst (2019-21) … ST analyst

Spencer Curtis … Receiver (2022-23) … Wideout

Dion Washington … Defensive tackle (2021-23) … D-lineman