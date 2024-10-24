Letter: Consistency key in judge appointment process

Honolulu police divert northbound traffic on Alakea Street in front of the Honolulu District Courthouse.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Having recently retired as a District Court judge, I am pleased the public will have the opportunity to vote on a constitutional amendment to eliminate the current inconsistency between the process of how the chief justice appoints District Court judges, and how the governor appoints Circuit and Appellate Court justices and judges.

The amendment’s passage would not introduce anything new in the appointment process, but instead bring the process of appointing District Court judges in line with the current process for appointing judges to the Circuit and Appellate courts.

It makes good sense to have a consistent procedure across the board for all judges, and I encourage everyone to vote “yes” on Question No. 2: Making the Senate confirmation process for judicial appointments more uniform.

Be sure your voice is heard by checking one of the boxes. If left blank, it will automatically be counted as a “no” vote.

William Domingo

Liliha

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter