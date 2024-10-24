Letter: Faded crosswalks, speed bumps are not effective

I commend the efforts of Complete Streets to make Honolulu’s intersections safer, but I believe the study did not take into account another factor: the many crosswalks where the paint has worn away due to the neglect of the city to maintain these safety corridors. These corners, especially at night, cannot be seen.

Also, though speed bumps are a good idea, the study fails to take into account the large number of monster trucks with high clearances and heavy-duty shocks that speed across them without slowing down. This type of vehicle is a menace. I suspect the survivability of a wreck with this type of a vehicle is much higher then a wreck with a regular vehicle. Drivers of these types of vehicles should lose their licenses immediately or face a higher fine so that another fatal accident doesn’t happen.

Wendy Tolleson

Makiki

