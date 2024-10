Border Patrol Agent Claudio Herrera tries to dislodge a homemade ladder used by migrants to climb the border wall in the desert in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The Statue of Liberty might as well be a 305 foot-tall aerated tube man, wiggle-dancing in front of the giant freebies store that America has become — if you’re here illegally, that is.

In 2023, $150 billion in taxpayer- funded benefits went to undocumented immigrants.

According to the conservative estimate of a 2023 HUD report, 653,000 Americans are homeless, and the Census Bureau’s report from that year puts the number of impoverished Americans at 37 million.

We’re no longer living in the 1800s, when immigration began in earnest. At that time, America had the space, need and resources to accommodate the 14 million eager-to-assimilate “huddled masses” that arrived on its shores. Today, however, we have a national debt of $35 trillion, local and federal funding reserves that are running dry and millions of suffering citizens.

A Donald Trump presidency would prioritize Americans again.

Scott R. Hammond

Aina Haina

