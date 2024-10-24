Letter: Trump insults Japanese internment camp victims

It is infuriating to see Donald Trump distort and minimize the actions of the U.S. Capitol rioters who attempted to overthrow the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. The latest insult is Trump comparing these rioters, whom he claims are “wrongfully” imprisoned, to the real victims of the Japanese internment camps during WWII.

How dare he compare those who endangered lives and democracy to the 120,000 Japanese Americans wrongfully imprisoned without trial. This includes my American-born mother, who was 13 at the time. She and her family lost their home and livelihood, living in the infamous Manzanar camp in the harsh California desert for years.

True patriotism is exemplified by the brave 442nd Regiment and 100th Battalion, comprised of Japanese- American nisei soldiers who fought abroad while their families were falsely imprisoned in the U.S. These soldiers’ sacrifices starkly contrast with Trump’s minimization of the Capitol rioters’ actions.

Ray Nakagawa

Moanalua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter