A Must-Try Mochi

During a recent trip to Japan, one afternoon I noticed people lined up at a small cart. When you see a line in Japan, generally it’s best to join it. The woman was selling cooked sweet potatoes — no frills, just perfectly roasted, steaming sweet potatoes, handed to you in a paper bag and ready to eat. I think that sweet potato rivaled many of the delicious desserts I had on that trip.

Once home, I was thinking about that sweet potato and wanted to make that simple, comforting flavor into a potato mochi. Despite its name, potato mochi doesn’t contain any mochi flour. I suspect it’s named for the slightly chewy, mochi-like texture. Since there are sweet potato recipes with mochi, keep in mind this is more of a savory dish than a dessert. While the cheese is optional, I think it’s highly recommended. I find the saltiness of the sharp cheddar to be a perfect match with the sweet. Many potato mochi include a soy glaze, but with the sweet potato I think it’s unnecessary. While the addition of seaweed may sound strange, it adds a nice complex element to a very simple dish.

Sweet Potato Mochi

Ingredients:

• 1 large Japanese sweet potato (1 1/4 cup mashed needed for recipe)

• 3 tablespoons milk

• 3 tablespoons potato starch

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 3 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese

• 4 tablespoons butter, divided

• 1-2 sheets of seaweed

Directions:

Prick the outside of the sweet potato with a fork, wrap it in tin foil, and bake it at 350 degrees for about an hour or until it is soft.

Let cool, then scoop enough of the flesh into a bowl to measure out 1 1/4 cups of sweet potato. Mash it until there are no visible chunks.

In a small bowl, whisk together the potato starch and milk until it’s a slurry. You’ll be using this to help make the texture of the sweet potato smoother so it can be shaped easily. Add the slurry to the sweet potato, one tablespoon at a time while mixing, only adding as much as is necessary. Add salt and mix again.

Cut the cheese into 1-inch flat squares, about 1/4 of an inch thick.

Heat a skillet on medium-low heat and add 2 tablespoons of butter. While it’s heating, make the patties.

For each potato mochi, scoop up a scant 3 tablespoons of potato and press it flat between your palms to make a wide circle. Put a piece of cheese in the middle and then fold over the edges to enclose it. Shape it into a disc and then lay it on the skillet. Add a few more to the pan as you make them.

Brown both sides in the butter, adding more butter as needed. Move them to a plate as they finish.

While they are still hot, cut the sheet of nori into 4 strips, then in half. Wrap the potato mochi with the nori as you eat them. These are best served still steamy so you get the benefit of the browning.

Makes about 8 pieces.