This ‘n’ That

While several restaurants have expanded their locations, others have expanded their menus. Check out these options:

Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi

Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi recently launched a new poke counter. Customers can choose from a variety of fish — ahi, salmon, hamachi, spicy salmon, spicy ahi or “WTS” (what the spicy) — to pair with a salad.

Patrons can choose 1/4 pound ($9.95), 1/2 pound ($15.95) or 1 pound ($24.95) of poke.

Salads come with a choice of three toppings, including cabbage, egg omelet, tomatoes and onions.

Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi

755 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu

808-200-3271

Instagram: @honuskalbiandsushi

Nori Bar

This popular hand roll bar just launched its Rollmakase (hand roll omakase … get it?). The Rollmakase experience costs $60 per person and is available during both lunch and dinner. The pre-set hand roll menu includes a variety of the eatery’s signature rolls, including hotate, spicy tuna, king salmon, toro and blue crab. Customers can also order additional supplements like wagyu ($15), uni ($16) and otoro ($15).

Nori Bar

1000 Auahi St., Honolulu

808-379-1144

noribarhawaii.com

Instagram: @noribar_hi

Oh My Grill Kailua

Oh My Grill recently opened in Windward Oahu; this location is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. Breakfast is only served for an hour, but be sure to check out the deals. The Hawaiian acai bowl ($12.99) is especially popular. From 10 to 11 a.m., take advantage of the New York steak special ($9.99, limit two per customer, while supplies last).

Other popular dishes include chicken katsu ($9.99), wagyu loco moco ($17.99), oxtail soup ($23.99) and garlic shrimp and mentaiko spaghetti ($18.50).

Oh My Grill Kailua

16 Kainehe St., Kailua

808-261-2121

Ohmygrillhawaii.com

Instagram: @ohmygrillhawaii

Bamboo Tiger Shop by Beer Lab HI

Located across the street from the original Beer Lab location, Bamboo Tiger Shop (aka Beer Lab Puck’s) features kombucha cocktails, eight rotating beers and delicious pupu from the venue’s full kitchen.

Start with appetizers like the smoked ahi dip ($15) and Caesar salad with chicken on top ($14). Chicken wings are available in flavors like dry spicy ($12), truffle Parm ($14) and Chinese salt and pepper ($14). Opt for the Bamboo Tiger fried chicken sandwich ($14), and be sure to ask about the Omakase Chx (market price), or featured chicken sandwich of the week.

Bamboo Tiger Shop by Beer Lab HI

2600 S. King St. Ste. 107, Honolulu

808-744-0253

beerlabhi.com/pucks

Instagram: @beerlabhi