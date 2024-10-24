Get That Dough

Donut King opened its fourth Oahu location at Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center on Oct. 11.

It offers the same variety of classic and specialty donuts that keeps loyal patrons coming back for more.

“We’re excited to expand our reach to Kaneohe,” states Donut King owner Michael Lun. “We’re committed to providing the same quality and freshness our customers have come to expect, and we look forward to becoming part of this neighborhood, which values local businesses and has such a strong sense of community.”

The biz is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Follow its Instagram (@donutkinghawaii) for more info.

Ramen lovers, rejoice!

Restaurant Suntory will be hosting ramen-themed events with renowned fine-dining chefs Haru Inukai (pictured at left) and Shimon Hanakura (pictured at right) on Nov. 2 and 3. With one lunch (1:30-3:30 p.m.) and dinner seating (6-9 p.m.) each day, each event promises a one-of-a-kind opportunity to taste original ramen creations.

Lunch features two exclusive ramen flavors at $40 each: the lobster ramen is an aromatic soup boasting roasted lobster, vegetables and noodles. Meanwhile, beef lovers can indulge in the A5 wagyu ramen, which comprises a rich double broth, A5 wagyu beef fat with Japanese consommé covered with melt-in-your-mouth thinly sliced A5 wagyu.

Dinner includes an exquisite seven-course prix-fixe meal ($130) that perfectly combines Japanese and French techniques. The soft-shell crab ramen is the star of this feast, which also includes truffle chawanmushi and more.

For more information, visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Warm welcome

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa welcomes Amanda Porcuna as its new pastry chef.

In her new role, Porcuna will oversee the resort’s bakery operations, lead its talented team and create innovative dessert menus for Aulani’s dining establishments. She has already created three new delectable treats at the resort’s Ulu Café: a tropical fruit tart, mango pineapple cream puff and a gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate orange cake.

Porcuna brings more than 17 years of culinary experience and first began her career with Disney in 2011 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Visit disneyaulani.com.

Perfect pairing

Prepare for an epic culinary collaboration as Red Salt at Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach’s executive chef — and Kauai native — Noelani Planas partners up with James Beard Award finalist, chef Tara Monsod, for its first-ever Dinner Paina on Oct. 30.

The event is part of the restaurant’s ongoing Dinner Paina series, where Planas will showcase five-course menus paying homage to the flavors of Hawaii on Red Salt’s oceanfront lanai. Guests attending the one-night-only culinary experience with Monsod will be able to hear about her and Planas’ culinary journeys and enjoy highlighted menu items, including tuna kinilaw, short rib kare kare and lobster palabok.

Reservations can be made at OpenTable. For more info, visit koakea.com/poipu-beach-restaurants/paina-dinners.

‘Cool’ new expansion

Gecko Girlz, the popular Kona-based biz specializing in artisanal Hawaiian shave ice and gourmet ice cream, is coming to Oahu on Nov. 13. It will be located in the former Sunny Days restaurant (3045 Monsarrat Ave. Ste. 6) and is offering a 20% grand-opening discount during its opening week (Nov. 13-17).

The biz uses 100% natural, whole-fruit purees and pure cane sugar. The new location showcases the same menu as its original shop with its tried-and-true traditional shave ice flavors, artisanal creations and Hawaiian-style combos menu. The latter includes offerings such as Island Breeze (mango, coconut and guava), Kilauea (lilikoi, strawberry and POG), Rainbow (POG, pineapple, vanilla and coconut) and Shark Bite (vanilla, coconut and strawberry swirl). Or, patrons can utilize Gecko Girlz’ “Build Your Own Shave Ice” option.

Customers can also indulge in gourmet ice cream and sundaes like the Kona Mud pie (Kona coffee, chocolate cookie crumbles and fudge swirls) as well as handcrafted beverages.

Gecko Girlz will be open from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily.

Visit geckogirlz.com.

Gobble till you wobble

MARA Restaurant & Bar, located in Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, has opened its inaugural holiday reservations with award-winning festive menus curated by TableOne Hospitality’s executive vice president of culinary/chef David Varley, chef Michael Ocampo and chef de cuisine Denecio Urias, with pairings by sommelier Kale Furuya.

Its exclusive Thanksgiving Day menu, “Savor Traditions,” is available from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 28. The feast begins with Hawaiian dinner sweet rolls with whipped rosemary butter and a Caesar salad. Next comes herb-roasted turkey breast, horseradish-crusted prime rib with au jus, cranberry gelee, turkey giblet gravy, sourdough stuffing, green beans amandine and candied Okinawa sweet potatoes. Guests will finish the meal with a pumpkin pie a la mode and will leave with a “day after” turkey sandwich as a take-home treat, complimentary with the dinner.

Cost is $115 per guest with wine pairing available for $39 per guest.

Visit marahonolululu.com.